Former Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz retires

Tim Federowicz announced his retirement from playing professional baseball on social media this week and also shared good news about what’s next.

The former Dodgers catcher spent 14 years in pro ball and will now manage the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

After 14 years playing the game that I love, I have decided to call it a career. As for what’s next, I have recently accepted a role to become the AAA manager for the Tacoma Rainier’s. I’m am very excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get started. — Tim Federowicz (@FedX19) December 7, 2021

Federowicz played for the Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Astros, Reds, and Rangers and also won a silver medal as part of the U.S. National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He reached a career-high 173 plate appearances with the Dodgers in 2013.

FedEx, as he is affectionately known, will be taking over for another former Dodger: Kristopher Negrón, who enters his first season as the Mariners’ first-base coach after leading the Rainiers to a Pacific Coast League championship victory last season.

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors gives the rundown on Federowicz’s career.

