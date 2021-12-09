 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Former Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz retires

New, 4 comments

Federowicz spent 14 years in professional baseball.

By Samantha C Carleton
Texas Rangers Summer Workouts
Federowicz’s career included a spot on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics baseball team.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tim Federowicz announced his retirement from playing professional baseball on social media this week and also shared good news about what’s next.

The former Dodgers catcher spent 14 years in pro ball and will now manage the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Federowicz played for the Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Astros, Reds, and Rangers and also won a silver medal as part of the U.S. National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He reached a career-high 173 plate appearances with the Dodgers in 2013.

FedEx, as he is affectionately known, will be taking over for another former Dodger: Kristopher Negrón, who enters his first season as the Mariners’ first-base coach after leading the Rainiers to a Pacific Coast League championship victory last season.

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors gives the rundown on Federowicz’s career.

Dodgers Links

J.J. Cooper at Baseball America breaks down just how intelligently the Dodgers played their Rule 5 draft strategy.

Speaking of the minors, Juan Toribio at MLB.com highlighted some homegrown prospects that could be major difference-makers in 2022.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...