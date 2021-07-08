Trevor Bauer under investigation for assault

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer missed the final 81 games of the 2021 season and postseason while on Major League Baseball administrative leave, according to the joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy and program, pending an investigation by the league.

A temporary restraining order was filed against Bauer in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 29, stemming from two sexual encounters in April and May. A judge denied the request for a restraining order against Bauer on August 19.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2.

Bauer is under investigation by the Pasadena police department. MLB has the authority to suspend Bauer whether or not he is arrested or charged with a crime. Since the league’s domestic violence policy was enacted in 2015, the seven players placed on administrative leave were all suspended, with a minimum of 20 games and an average of 62 games among the group.

By rule, administrative leave is not considered a disciplinary action by MLB, though the time missed can be applied to a suspension that could result from the investigation.

Administrative leave removes Bauer from the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, placing him on the restricted list while the investigation is ongoing. With agreement from the MLB players association, MLB has extended Bauer’s administrative leave nine times, the last time on September 10, extending the leave through the end of the 2021 postseason.

The Dodgers canceled a scheduled Bauer bobblehead day on August 19, and his jersey and merchandise was removed from both Dodger Stadium and on MLB’s website in early July.

The team hasn’t spoken publicly about Bauer, though in an internal memo to staff in mid-August, team president and CEO Stan Kasten said, “During the past couple of months, we have all been deeply troubled by the allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer,” per ESPN. In that same memo, per the Los Angeles Times, Kasten wrote, “The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.”