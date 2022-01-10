Mookie Betts bowls a perfect 300

Mookie Betts is one of the best players in all of baseball. He’s likely in the middle of a Hall-of-Fame career and is considered one of the best players of the past decade.

In addition to dominating one sport, Betts has been known to dominate another. When he’s not playing baseball, the 29-year-old loves to bowl. Back in 2017, Betts bowled a perfect 300 score.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with bowling.... that’s really damn hard to do. Even for professionals, bowling a perfect score is difficult.

On Sunday, Betts added another perfect score to his already impressive bowling resume. He posted a video clip on Instagram of his final strike, securing his perfect game.

Seriously, what can’t he do?

