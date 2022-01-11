Keeping track of Dodgers minor league coaching staffs

MLB teams can’t talk with major league players during the lockout, which is why news has been light for going on six weeks. But what teams can do is contact, and negotiate with, coaching staffs.
The Dodgers haven’t yet announced their 2022 major league coaching staff, nor has a contract extension with manager Dave Roberts yet been reached. His staff will probably look very similar to last year’s group, especially after bench coach Bob Geren and first base coach Clayton McCullough interviewed to be Mets manager but didn’t get hired by New York.
Teams have started to name minor league coaching staffs and player development personnel as well. Though the Dodgers haven’t yet announced their own minors staff, hires elsewhere reveal some turnover.
Tony Cappuccilli, a bench coach for rookie-level Arizona in 2021 and a Dodgers minor league coach for the last five years, is now the bench coach for Triple-A Toledo, a Tigers affiliate. Stephanos Stroop, a three-year Dodgers coach who was the Low-A Rancho Cucamonga pitching coach last year, also left for the Tigers system as their minor league pitching coordinator.
Danny-David Linahan, the video associate for Double-A Tulsa in 2021 in his first year with the Dodgers, said Friday that he signed on with Cleveland as a minor league hitting coach.
Links
- With Trea Turner one year from free agency — after being arbitration-eligible this season — Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic wondered what a Turner contract extension with the Dodgers might look like. The name Francisco Lindor figures prominently.
- Jesse Sanchez at MLB.com previews the 2021-22 international signing period, which starts Saturday. In addition to outfielder Samuel Muñoz, who we profiled last week, the other top-50 international prospect the Dodgers are expected to sign is Venezuelan right-handed pitcher Accimia Morales, ranked 37th by MLB Pipeline.
- Apple has had “substantial talks” with MLB about potentially televising games as early as 2022, writes Andrew Marchand at the New York Post. The slate of games would likely be weekday games, says Marchand, with ESPN’s new contract dropping regular Monday and Wednesday games.
- Baseball Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch shared on Twitter some Dodgers memorabilia that is housed in Cooperstown:
Had some friends from LA visit today and they got to see some special #Dodgers artifacts from Mike Piazza, Duke Snider, Hideo Nomo, Adrian Beltre and James Loney. pic.twitter.com/bdwrKn2b94— Josh Rawitch (@HOFprez) January 11, 2022
