Keeping track of Dodgers minor league coaching staffs

MLB teams can’t talk with major league players during the lockout, which is why news has been light for going on six weeks. But what teams can do is contact, and negotiate with, coaching staffs.

The Dodgers haven’t yet announced their 2022 major league coaching staff, nor has a contract extension with manager Dave Roberts yet been reached. His staff will probably look very similar to last year’s group, especially after bench coach Bob Geren and first base coach Clayton McCullough interviewed to be Mets manager but didn’t get hired by New York.

Teams have started to name minor league coaching staffs and player development personnel as well. Though the Dodgers haven’t yet announced their own minors staff, hires elsewhere reveal some turnover.

Tony Cappuccilli, a bench coach for rookie-level Arizona in 2021 and a Dodgers minor league coach for the last five years, is now the bench coach for Triple-A Toledo, a Tigers affiliate. Stephanos Stroop, a three-year Dodgers coach who was the Low-A Rancho Cucamonga pitching coach last year, also left for the Tigers system as their minor league pitching coordinator.

Danny-David Linahan, the video associate for Double-A Tulsa in 2021 in his first year with the Dodgers, said Friday that he signed on with Cleveland as a minor league hitting coach.

