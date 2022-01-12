MLB, MLBPA to resume negotiations Thursday

For the first time since December 1, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are expected to resume core economics negotiations, writes Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

MLB has reportedly been constructing new proposals since December and reached out to the union on Tuesday to schedule a call in the hopes of preventing a delay to the start of spring training.

The proposals center around core economic concerns, including minimum salaries, and competitive balance issues, such as intentionally tanking seasons, but do not address free agency or salary arbitration, according to Nightengale.

The last meeting between MLB and the players’ union lasted approximately seven minutes.

Dodgers Links

MLB.com staff chose Sandy Koufax as the greatest Dodger ever, narrowly beating out Jackie Robinson.

Danny Duffy expects to pitch out of the bullpen in 2022 and is on track to begin a throwing program in March, writes Andy McCullough at The Athletic.

Anthony Castrovince at MLB.com tells the incredible story of Dodgers’ outfielder Pete Reiser, whose willingness to crash into walls cut his career short but paved the way for safer stadiums.