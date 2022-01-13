Chris Taylor launches Driving for Hope charity event, adding to a big offseason

Chris Taylor has had a busy offseason in all the best ways. He kicked things off with a four-year, $60 million contract to stay on the Dodgers at the beginning of December, then ended the month by getting engaged to his girlfriend, Mary Keller, in Hawaii.

(Please catch the absolutely wonderful “#MaryChrismas” hashtag above. It’s perfection).

Taylor’s latest piece of good news this offseason is his new charitable event, Driving for Hope, which will take place at Topgolf in his hometown of Virginia Beach this weekend. Proceeds will benefit the Roc Solid Foundation and Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, two organizations that fight pediatric cancer, which has touched both Taylor’s and Keller’s lives.

On-site guests will enjoy an afternoon of golf and other entertainment, but even fans in L.A. can participate in the online silent auction, which features autographed items from Corey Seager, Albert Pujols, and Taylor himself in addition to a few other surprises.

This is the second Chris Taylor Foundation event in support of the two charities. Taylor credits David Wright, a fellow Virginian and a longtime Met, with inspiring him to take action.

David Hall at The Virginian-Pilot has all the details.

Dodgers Links

Mookie Betts is having a pretty good offseason himself. According to Lesley Goldberg at The Hollywood Reporter, Betts has signed a deal to produce film, TV, and podcast projects.

Should former Dodger Carl Crawford be in the Hall of Fame? Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs takes a deep dive into Crawford’s career using his signature JAWS metric.

For the second year in a row, the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy has voted for Jeff Kent and Jeff Kent only on his Hall of Fame ballot. Thankfully, he has offered an explanation.