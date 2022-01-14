Hypothetical Dodgers trades

I miss baseball.

I miss free agency. I miss minor league stuff. I miss trades.

I miss it all.

There was some news yesterday in regards to the lockout, but to no surprise it doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. It looks like we have a long wait ahead before we get baseball.

Eventually, when both sides agree to a deal, all of the fun stuff will resume. Including trades. Today I thought it would be fun to look at some hypothetical trades that were proposed by fans and offer my two cents on them.

Jim Bowden at The Athletic recently asked fans to submit their trade proposals, so take all of these with a grain of salt. These are basically the same as if you submitted your own proposal. Here were the two Dodgers offers that were suggested.

Athletics receive:

Gavin Lux

Tony Gonsolin

Andy Pages

Clayton Beeter

Dodgers receive:

Matt Olson

Chris Bassitt

The Athletics are likely going to be selling everyone with any value once the lockout is over. If not everyone, at least some of their top stars.

Matt Olson is a name that has been thrown around over the last few years. He’s won two Gold Glove Awards at first base and hit 39 home runs last season. The Dodgers aren’t in desperate need of a first baseman at the moment, but that also depends on the severity of Max Muncy’s injury. If the Dodgers are potentially interested in Freddie Freeman, Olson would make sense.

Oh, not to mention the Dodgers add a really good starter in Chris Bassitt. He’s finished Top 10 in AL Cy Young voting each of the last two seasons and would be a huge addition to an LA rotation that is currently pretty thin at the moment.

The price? Well, obviously it would be steep. The Dodgers would part with Gavin Lux and Tony Gonsolin. Two pieces who are going to be key contributors for LA in 2022. Not to mention, arguably one of the best power bats in the system with Andy Pages and one of the up-and-coming pitchers in Clayton Beeter.

That’s a lot to give up when the Dodgers could just sign Freeman or trade for another starter. With that being said, I would welcome both Olson and Bassitt to LA with open arms.

Dodgers receive:

Tyler Glasnow

Rays receive:

Gavin Lux

I would love Tyler Glasnow in LA’s rotation. However, he’s expected to miss all of 2022 because of Tommy John Surgery. Gimme the guy who will help the Dodgers win in 2022.

