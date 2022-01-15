Report: Dodgers sign Accimia Morales, RHP from Venezuela

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers are signing Accimia Morales, a 17-year-old right-handed pitcher from Venezuela.

Per MLB Pipeline, Morales is ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect. According to scouts, he’s one of the most interesting pitchers available on the market and has a ton of upside.

Per Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, Morales is a large and durable pitching prospect with plus command potential with all three of his pitches. He added that he’s athletic and features a repeatable delivery and has a presence on the mound.

More from MLB Pipeline: