Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger’s signed bat for Alex Wood, remembering Eddie Basinski

Before enjoying some weekend Dodgers news, please enjoy this signed bat Cody Bellinger sent to his former teammate Alex Wood. Be sure to pay close attention to the inscription.

Links

Eddie Basinski, a middle infielder who played 147 games for the Brooklyn Dodgers during World War II, died last Saturday in Oregon at age 99. As Samantha Swindler at The Oregonian noted, “As a classically trained violinist, Basinski had played with the Buffalo Symphony Orchestra before signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1944.”

Joe Sheehan unlocked the latest post from his excellent newsletter, making it free for all to read. “Baseball isn’t a business like any other, and the 30 people and companies who own those teams know this,” he wrote.

If you’re into ranking MLB teams for 2022 even though the offseason is far from over, then you’ll enjoy Buster Olney’s list at ESPN, in which he ranks the Dodgers second.

Ben Clemens at FanGraphs detailed how platooning isn’t always as simple as it seems.

Former Dodgers catcher (and sort of manager) Brad Ausmus is the new A’s bench coach. Alex Hall at Athletics Nation has more.

I was a guest this week on the Circling the Bases podcast at NBC Sports Edge, talking all things Dodgers. Here is a video excerpt talking about the pitching staff.

If you have missed any of elidelajandro’s excellent player in review remembrances in the comments, he uploaded a compendium and summary of several of them in a Fan Post.