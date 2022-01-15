 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers International Signings Tracker

Keep up to date with all the Dodgers’ international signings

By Blake Harris
Twitter: @BenBadler

Today is International Signing Day across Major League Baseball. There’s going to be a lot going on and a lot of young stars will be signing today. This tracker will keep you updated with every move the Dodgers make.

You can also check out Baseball America’s updated list that has every reported Dodgers international signing.

Samuel Muñoz

Position: Infield

Age: 17

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: Left

Throws: Right

Ranking: No. 7 (MLB Pipeline)

Scouting report

Accimia Morales

Position: Pitcher

Age: 17

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Right

Ranking: No. 37 (MLB Pipeline)

Scouting report:

Twitter: MLB Pipeline

Javier Peña

Position: Catcher

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: N/A

Ranking: N/A

Mairo Martinus

Position: Shortstop

Age: N/A

Country: Curaçao

Bats: N/A

Throws: N/A

Ranking: N/A

Josue De Paula

Position: Outfielder

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: N/A

Ranking: N/A

Domingo Geronimo

Position: Pitcher

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

Jeral Perez

Position: Shortstop

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

Alexander Albertus

Position: Shortstop

Age: N/A

Country: Aruba

Bats: N/A

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

Luciano Romero

Position: Pitcher

Age: N/A

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

Yuliangel de la Cruz

Position: Pitcher

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

