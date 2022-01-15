Dodgers International Signings Tracker

Today is International Signing Day across Major League Baseball. There’s going to be a lot going on and a lot of young stars will be signing today. This tracker will keep you updated with every move the Dodgers make.
You can also check out Baseball America’s updated list that has every reported Dodgers international signing.
Samuel Muñoz
Position: Infield
Age: 17
Country: Dominican Republic
Bats: Left
Throws: Right
Ranking: No. 7 (MLB Pipeline)
Samuel Muñoz, 3B from the Dominican Republic, signing with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/KRH6J5C0F0— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Accimia Morales
Position: Pitcher
Age: 17
Country: Venezuela
Throws: Right
Ranking: No. 37 (MLB Pipeline)
Javier Peña
Position: Catcher
Age: N/A
Country: Dominican Republic
Bats: N/A
Throws: N/A
Ranking: N/A
Dominican C Javier Peña signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/tGudCgChud— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Mairo Martinus
Position: Shortstop
Age: N/A
Country: Curaçao
Bats: N/A
Throws: N/A
Ranking: N/A
Mairo Martinus, SS from Curacao, signing with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/mAXPXrqZ1h— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Josue De Paula
Position: Outfielder
Age: N/A
Country: Dominican Republic
Bats: N/A
Throws: N/A
Ranking: N/A
Jose De Paula, outfielder from the Dominican Republic, signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/c8pzJKm6ok— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Domingo Geronimo
Position: Pitcher
Age: N/A
Country: Dominican Republic
Bats: N/A
Throws: Right
Ranking: N/A
Domingo Geronimo, RHP from the Dominican Republic, signing with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/W7Gy9NIXtr— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Jeral Perez
Position: Shortstop
Age: N/A
Country: Dominican Republic
Bats: N/A
Throws: Right
Ranking: N/A
Jeral Perez, shortstop from the DR, signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/j0tcNb7iNG— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Alexander Albertus
Position: Shortstop
Age: N/A
Country: Aruba
Bats: N/A
Throws: Right
Ranking: N/A
From Aruba, shortstop Alexander Albertus signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/M23VttyXzB— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Luciano Romero
Position: Pitcher
Age: N/A
Country: Venezuela
Throws: Right
Ranking: N/A
Luciano Romero, one of the Dodgers top pitchers in their class, signing today https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/VGY66mhP6E— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Yuliangel de la Cruz
Position: Pitcher
Age: N/A
Country: Dominican Republic
Throws: Right
Ranking: N/A
Yuliangel de la Cruz, Dominican RHP, signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/4dOmEaFvo2— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
