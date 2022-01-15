Dodgers International Signings Tracker

Today is International Signing Day across Major League Baseball. There’s going to be a lot going on and a lot of young stars will be signing today. This tracker will keep you updated with every move the Dodgers make.

You can also check out Baseball America’s updated list that has every reported Dodgers international signing.

Position: Infield

Age: 17

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: Left

Throws: Right

Ranking: No. 7 (MLB Pipeline)

Scouting report

Samuel Muñoz, 3B from the Dominican Republic, signing with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/KRH6J5C0F0 — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Position: Pitcher

Age: 17

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Right

Ranking: No. 37 (MLB Pipeline)

Scouting report:

Javier Peña

Position: Catcher

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: N/A

Ranking: N/A

Dominican C Javier Peña signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/tGudCgChud — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Mairo Martinus

Position: Shortstop

Age: N/A

Country: Curaçao

Bats: N/A

Throws: N/A

Ranking: N/A

Mairo Martinus, SS from Curacao, signing with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/mAXPXrqZ1h — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Josue De Paula

Position: Outfielder

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: N/A

Ranking: N/A

Jose De Paula, outfielder from the Dominican Republic, signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/c8pzJKm6ok — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Domingo Geronimo

Position: Pitcher

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

Domingo Geronimo, RHP from the Dominican Republic, signing with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/W7Gy9NIXtr — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Jeral Perez

Position: Shortstop

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: N/A

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

Jeral Perez, shortstop from the DR, signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/j0tcNb7iNG — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Alexander Albertus

Position: Shortstop

Age: N/A

Country: Aruba

Bats: N/A

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

From Aruba, shortstop Alexander Albertus signs with the Dodgers https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/M23VttyXzB — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Luciano Romero

Position: Pitcher

Age: N/A

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A

Luciano Romero, one of the Dodgers top pitchers in their class, signing today https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/VGY66mhP6E — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Yuliangel de la Cruz

Position: Pitcher

Age: N/A

Country: Dominican Republic

Throws: Right

Ranking: N/A