Report: Dodgers sign Samuel Muñoz, infielder from Dominican Republic

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers are signing Samuel Muñoz, a 17-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic.

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez writes that Muñoz has an advanced approach at the plate and is projected to have tons of power. He’s a left-handed hitter who is currently 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds.

Sanchez also writes that he already shows an above-average ability to barrel up the baseball to all fields and the thought is that ability will translate into homers as he fills out his large and developing frame. He added that on defense, he shows good actions in the infield and displays solid arm.

More of a scouting report per MLB Pipeline:

Munoz has already come a long way. The teen was first showcased as an outfielder but moved back to his original spot in the infield because of his improved athleticism and quickness. He runs the 60-yard timed run in 6.6 seconds and has the potential to be a good baserunner. His high baseball IQ and makeup are also noteworthy. He shows good actions in the infield and displays solid arm strength. There’s still a chance he moves to third base because of his size, but it’s too early to tell.

Baseball American has Muñoz ranked as the No. 42 overall international prospect, a pretty big gap between the No. 7 ranking that Pipeline gave him. Originally, Muñoz showcased for teams as an outfielder, but most recently he has been playing third base and is expected to start his career as an infielder.

More on Muñoz, per BA: