A look back at the Dodgers’ 2010 draft class

It seems like the Dodgers have been killing every MLB Draft over the last few years. Well, it’s because the have been. LA has drafted some amazing talent over the years despite always picking near the end of the first round. It wasn’t always like that, though.

Bleacher Report took a trip down memory lane and took a look back at the 2010 draft class for every team. Let’s just say, the Dodgers’ wasn’t pretty.

LA’s first round pick was Zach Lee, who they took with the 28th overall pick. Yeah, that was a rough one. But hey, on the bright side, he helped the Dodgers land Chris Taylor. So I guess the draft selection paid off after all.

The Dodgers gave him a $5.25 million signing bonus, which was tied for the third-highest bonus in the entire draft. Why did LA offer so much? They wanted to make sure he didn’t go to LSU... where he was set to play quarterback.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the draft shaped out.

Well, at least Joc Pederson turned out to be something. The rest of the draft though? Sheesh.

They somehow gave this draft a C. That seems.... very generous.

