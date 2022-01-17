Who is your offseason white whale?

As you know, content is tough to come by nowadays. With baseball entering week 7 (?) of the lockout, we’re doing our best to keep you entertained.
Our good friend Brady over at McCovey Chronicles had a great article idea this weekend and I thought it’d be fun to bring over to TBLA. So, thanks for this one buddy.
He asked Giants fans who they wanted their team to sign once the lockout ended, in other words, who is their white wale. There were a lot of interesting suggestions in the comments section. Cody Bellinger was one that stood out.
So, let us know in the comments who you’d love the Dodgers to get. It could be a free-agent signing or a very unrealistic trade. Let’s kick off this week with some fun.
Links
- Ken Williams is disappointed with MLB’s diversity efforts, saying that it’s same as it was 20 years ago. The latest notebook from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale
- Manny Randhawa from MLB.com has the latest tracker surrounding Hall of Fame ballots
- Bleacher Report ranks the eight best landing spots for Kenley Jansen. The Dodgers aren’t No. 1
