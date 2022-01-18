Report: Dodgers sign RHP Kosuke Matsuda to minor-league contract

Shortly after the Dodgers signed 30 players during the international signing period, they’ve made another move. According to Jack Harris of The LA Times, the Dodgers have signed Japanese right-handed pitcher Kosuke Matsuda to a minor-league contract.
The 23-year-old reportedly throws a 96 mph fastball, but also had Tommy John surgery in July. He was playing in an independent league in Japan.
