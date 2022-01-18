 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Dodgers sign RHP Kosuke Matsuda to minor-league contract

Kosuke Matsuda is recovering from Tommy John surgery

By Blake Harris

Shortly after the Dodgers signed 30 players during the international signing period, they’ve made another move. According to Jack Harris of The LA Times, the Dodgers have signed Japanese right-handed pitcher Kosuke Matsuda to a minor-league contract.

According to the tweet, Matsuda is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher who has been clocked at 96 mph. Also added in the tweet is that he underwent Tommy John surgery in July, meaning he likely will miss all of the 2022 season.

