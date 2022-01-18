Report: Dodgers sign RHP Kosuke Matsuda to minor-league contract

Shortly after the Dodgers signed 30 players during the international signing period, they’ve made another move. According to Jack Harris of The LA Times, the Dodgers have signed Japanese right-handed pitcher Kosuke Matsuda to a minor-league contract.

#Dodgers news: The team has signed Japanese right-handed pitcher Kosuke Matsuda to a minor-league contract



The 23-year-old reportedly throws a 96 mph fastball, but also had Tommy John surgery in July. He was playing in an independent league in Japan. — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 17, 2022

According to the tweet, Matsuda is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher who has been clocked at 96 mph. Also added in the tweet is that he underwent Tommy John surgery in July, meaning he likely will miss all of the 2022 season.

Dodgers han llegado a un acuerdo de Ligas Menores con el pitcher diestro Kosuke Matsuda.



: @luckyfm_ibarakipic.twitter.com/SfQ5XhbJ5t https://t.co/9DxIpIu9OX — Erick Aguirre (@erick_aguirreh) January 17, 2022

Links