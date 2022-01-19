Dodgers international free agent class up to at least 32 players

The Dodgers on Sunday announced the addition of 30 players from this year’s international free agent pool, and have also agreed to terms with Japanese pitcher Kosuke Matsuda and Australian pitcher Callum Wallace.

While others, like the Yankees, concentrated on a handful of top players, the Dodgers chose to spread their $4.6 million around. Despite losing $500,000 from their pool in signing Trevor Bauer, L.A. still managed to sign big names, including No. 7 prospect Samuel Muñoz.

Here’s how their IFA class breaks down by country:

Venezuela: 14

Dominican Republic: 7

Colombia: 2

Curaçao: 1

Panama: 1

Russia: 1

Nicaragua: 1

Spain: 1

Mexico: 1

Aruba: 1

Japan: 1

Australia: 1

And by position:

Pitchers: 17

Infielders: 9

Catchers: 3

Outfielders: 3

Here’s our initial breakdown of the Dodgers’ 2022 class.

