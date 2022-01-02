Dodgers sign Eddy Alvarez to minor league contract

CONTENT!!!!!

After a very, very, very long offseason so far, the baseball gods have blessed us with a bit of news. It appears the Dodgers have signed utility-man Eddy Alvarez to a minor league contract.

Source? Eddy Alvarez.

Only minor league contracts are allowed during the lockout. Alvarez was eligible to sign because he was already a minor league free agent at the start of the offseason.

The 31-year-old has appeared in a total of 36 games over the last two seasons with the Marlins. He owns a slash of .188/.287/.328/.574 and has one home run with eight runs driven in.

He’s made his way around the minors, as he’s appeared in 617 games going back to 2014. Throughout his career in the minors, he owns a .281 average and .797 OPS with 46 home runs, 124 doubles, 13 triples and 288 runs driven in.

Alvarez additionally provides infield versatility, as he’s played games at second base, shortstop, and third base. We all know how badly the Dodgers value that.

Although he hasn’t quite had the baseball career he would have hoped for, he’s still been very successful in the world of sports and has a very unique background. Alvarez is just one of just six athletes to win medals in different sports at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. He won a silver medal while with Team USA this past summer in Tokyo. Prior to that, and he won a silver medal as part of the U.S. 5000m relay speed-skating team (!!!) at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

Yeah, seriously.

Welcome to the Dodgers!