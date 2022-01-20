Miguel Vargas heads four Dodgers prospects in Baseball Prospectus top 101

A second national prospect list is out this week, with Baseball Prospectus revealing their 2022 top 101 list on Thursday. Four Dodgers made the list, led by third baseman Miguel Vargas at No. 38.

Baseball Prospectus was the only major national outlet to include Vargas in the top 100 last year, ranking the third baseman 77th.

He responded with his best year to date, hitting .319/.380/.526 with 23 home runs and 27 doubles across two levels at age 21. After posting a 142 wRC+ with High-A Great Lakes, he kept it up with a 141 wRC+ in 37 games with Double-A Tulsa, holding his own while a year and a half younger than the average player in the league.

Vargas was named a Branch Rickey Award winner as the Dodgers top minor league position player in 2021.

Vargas was ranked 40th by Baseball America, but he was the third-highest Dodger on that list. Catcher Diego Cartaya, the top-rated Dodger by BA, was listed at No. 55 by Baseball Prospectus. Bobby Miller, the right-hander drafted in the first round in 2020, is ranked 63rd by BP. Miller was No. 38 in Baseball America’s list.

The lone Dodger on the Baseball Prospectus top 101 that wasn’t in the BA top 100 is outfielder Andy Pages, who is tabbed at 68th at BP.

Pages hit .265/.394/.539 for High-A Great Lakes while playing right field and center field for the Loons, and led Dodgers minor leaguers in home runs (31), RBI (88), and walks (77), all before turning 21 in December.

In a companion piece to the top 101 list, Baseball Prospectus profiled 10 players who could make the 2023 top 101. Two Dodgers were listed here — corner infielder Brandon Lewis, who hit .269/.348/.569 across both Class-A levels and was second to Pages among LA minor leaguers with 30 home runs; and outfielder Jose Ramos, who hit .313/.377/.559 with 29 extra-base hits in 47 games with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in his first year in the domestic minor leagues.

“[Ramos’s] dynamic, run-producing bat makes him one of the organization’s most coveted outfield prospects with a major league ETA of late-2023 or 2024,” wrote Brandon Williams.