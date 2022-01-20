Yasiel Puig is keeping busy as a member of the Korea Baseball Organization’s Kiwoom Heroes, and he’s eyeing a return to Major League Baseball soon. In an interview with CBSLA Sports during a recent charity event for his Wild Horse Foundation, the right fielder mentioned that he wouldn’t mind making that comeback in Los Angeles.

“We’re going to do the best we can everyday now, in Korea, for this season and the next season, to come back to the United States and hope God gives me the opportunity one day to come back to the Dodgers,” he said.

Could @YasielPuig come back to the @Dodgers?? If he has his way, that's a yes!



We catch up with the fan favorite tonight at 5:45p on @CBSLA & 10:45p on #KCAL9 as he works in the local LA community to build "Puig's House" w/ his @WildHorseFDN @DodgersNation @LaDodgersTalk pic.twitter.com/8C9vlpidlc — CBSLA Sports Central (@SportsCentralLA) January 18, 2022

Puig has bounced around the league since leaving the Dodgers, spending time in both Cleveland and Cincinnati in 2019. He signed a one-year contract with El Aguila de Veracruz of the Mexican League after his free-agent signing with the Atlanta Braves fell through due to a positive COVID test in 2020.

Puig also faced two sexual assault allegations in 2017, which were quietly settled, and he was sued in 2020 for a third allegation.

