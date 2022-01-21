MLBPA will make counteroffer to league on Monday

For the second time since the lockout began on December 2, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to meet. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the union is expected to present a counteroffer next Monday to the league’s proposal from last week.
According to ESPN, the players’ association asked Major League Baseball on Thursday to schedule the negotiating session which will take place in person next week. This is certainly an upgrade from the last time, as they did it via Zoom. At this point, we’ll take any positive news we can get surrounding this.
It’s tough to see any progress being made next week, but another meeting is definitely a step in the right direction. Spring Training is just over a month away and Opening Day is nearly two months away. We’re starting to run low on time and hopefully both sides realize that.
