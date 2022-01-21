Baseball Prospectus top 10 Dodgers prospect list features familiar names

It’s a very Dodgers-centric week at Baseball Prospectus, who revealed their top 10 prospects on the team on Friday. We already knew the first four prospects by virtue of the Dodgers included in Thursday’s top 101 prospects across the sport.

Ryan Pepiot is listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Dodgers system by BP. The third-round pick in 2019, Pepiot had a 29.2-percent strikeout rate across Double-A and Triple-A last season. Though his first go-around in Oklahoma City was rough (7.13 ERA in 11 games, after 2.87 ERA in 15 games in Tulsa), Baseball Prospectus expects Pepiot to make his major league debut in 2022, a sentiment echoed by Andrew Friedman this offseason.

“Pepiot might have the single best pitch in the Dodgers system,” the BP prospect staff said. “His changeup is a potential plus-plus offering with big sink and fade. It’ll be a bat-misser all the way up to the majors.”

Perhaps the most interesting addition to the Baseball Prospectus Dodgers list is Maddux Bruns, the team’s 2021 first-round pick now listed as the seventh-best prospect in the system. Just 19, the left-handed pitcher is still a long way from the majors so the volatility is high with a lot to iron out, but as BP notes, “There’s the outline of a mid-rotation starter here.”

Both Jorbit Vivas (eighth) and Eddys Leonard (ninth), who were added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November, earn praise as potential bench contributors with multi-positional value. Leonard was ranked ninth in the system by Baseball America, with Vivas not making the top 10 team list at BA.

The BP Dodgers list features five prospects who were also in last year’s team top 10 — Vargas, Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller, Michael Busch, and Andre Jackson.

For this year, the same prospects make up the top six in the Dodgers system at both Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America, though in slightly different order.