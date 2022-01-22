Dodgers notes: Andy Pages, Landon Knack, Triple-A robot umps

It’s prospect season, which is handy with limited other MLB news happening during a lockout. Just this week, we’ve had top 100 (or 101) lists across the sport from Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus, and BP unveiled their top 10 Dodgers prospects as well.

We’ve also continued our series of community prospect rankings, with a profile from David Hood on outfielder James Outman, the recent 40-man addition who checks in at the True Blue LA No. 10 prospect on the team.

So it’s only right that we start our Saturday morning links with a few more notes about Dodgers prospects.

Links