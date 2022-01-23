 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fill out your Hall of Fame ballot

Now is your chance to fill your ballot out!

By Blake Harris
2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

I thought this would be something fun to do here at TrueBlue LA this week. On Tuesday, the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed.

While we await the results of the next batch of players to be elected, I thought it would be interesting to hear from our readers and hear their opinions. Although you are sadly not a member of the BBWAA, now is your chance to vote and share your OWN Hall of Fame ballot!

I’ll be tallying all of the results from the ballot and releasing the results later in the week.

Rules

  • Choose up to 10 players
  • Share ballot in comments (Just write out names — Bonus point if you want to get creative and post a photo of your ballot with votes)
  • Optional: Share your thoughts and reasoning

