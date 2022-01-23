Fill out your Hall of Fame ballot

I thought this would be something fun to do here at TrueBlue LA this week. On Tuesday, the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed.

While we await the results of the next batch of players to be elected, I thought it would be interesting to hear from our readers and hear their opinions. Although you are sadly not a member of the BBWAA, now is your chance to vote and share your OWN Hall of Fame ballot!

I’ll be tallying all of the results from the ballot and releasing the results later in the week.

Rules

Choose up to 10 players

Share ballot in comments (Just write out names — Bonus point if you want to get creative and post a photo of your ballot with votes)

Optional: Share your thoughts and reasoning

Links