Former Dodgers hang out at UFC match

Saturday’s UFC match at the Honda Center in Anaheim featured some big-time names in attendance. Some of those names included a current Dodger, a former Dodger and a (former/soon-to-be?) Dodger.

Justin Turner, Kiké Hernandez and Joe Kelly were in attendance for the match. The three were on the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series winning team.

Man, I really miss that 2020 squad. Glad that they still hang out!

