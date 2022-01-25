2022 Hall of Fame results will be announced on MLB Network

No Dodgers player will be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the baseball writers this year, but we’ll find out later on Tuesday if anyone will be elected by the BBWAA.

Hall of Fame results will be announced at some point near the end of a four-hour show on MLB Network, which runs from 1-5 p.m. PT. Election to Cooperstown requires 75 percent of the vote from baseball writers. David Ortiz, in his first year on the ballot, has been named on 84.6 percent of publicly-revealed ballots through Monday night, thanks to tracking by Ryan Thibodaux and friends, though it remains to be seen if Ortiz will garner enough support to gain induction.

Here’s some notes heading into Tuesday’s announcement.

The final countdown

This is the 10th and final year on the ballot for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, and Sammy Sosa. None are expected to be elected by the writers.

Bonds and Clemens finished 53 and 54 votes, respectively, shy of election last year, but through the publicly-available ballots have gained only two votes each this year. Schilling got 71.1 percent of the vote last year, then asked to be removed from the ballot, a request that was denied by the Hall of Fame. This year, Schilling has lost 22 votes among the known ballots.

Sosa only got 17 percent last year.

Dodgers on ballot

Five former Dodgers are returnees to the Hall of Fame ballot. Gary Sheffield had the highest vote total last year among the group at 40.6 percent, and this year in his eighth year on the ballot has lost two votes from publicly-available ballots. Also on the ballot are Andruw Jones (33.9 percent last year, +10 votes so far this year), Jeff Kent (32.4 percent, -2 votes), and Manny Ramirez (28.2 percent, -4 votes), and Bobby Abreu (8.7 percent, -2 votes).

Two newcomers on this year’s ballot played for the Dodgers — Carl Crawford (2013-16) and Jimmy Rollins (2015). Rollins has been named on enough public ballots that he seems assured to receive at least the five percent required to remain on next year’s ballot. Nobody has yet voted for Crawford, who appears headed for one-and-done status.

Induction weekend

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on July 24 in Cooperstown. Anyone elected by the BBWAA will be added to the group of inductees picked by the various veterans committees. Six players were announced back in December, including longtime Dodgers first baseman Gil Hodges, who was elected in his 35th try at the Hall of Fame.

Along with Hodges, Bud Fowler, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil and Tony Oliva will join the ranks in July.

How to watch

When: 1-5 p.m. PT

TV: MLB Network

Online: Facebook, MLB.com, MLB app