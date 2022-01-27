Checking in on your favorite Dodgers

As the lockout continues with limited progress, your favorite Dodgers are catching up on training, hanging out with their families, and making big moves. Here’s a peek at what they’ve been up to lately:

Justin Turner showed off his fielding skills a few days ago, posting a clip of his one-handed glove work at third base.

The multi-talented Mookie Betts launched the Mookie Betts Gaming channel on YouTube, where he’ll be posting video game content and offer fans chances to play alongside him.

Clayton Kershaw celebrated his daughter’s seventh birthday and posted some sweet photos to mark the occasion.

And finally, former Dodger Corey Seager showed off and starred in a commercial for Adidas’ new Adizero NWV cleats.

Dodgers Links

Clayton Kershaw is definitely not going to the Mets, in case that was something you were wondering about, reports SNY’s Andy Martino.

What’s wrong with using WAR to calculate players’ salaries and pre-arbitration bonuses, as has been discussed during lockout negotiations? A lot, says Russell A. Carleton (no relation) at Baseball Prospectus.

Many of the Minor League clubs that lost their affiliation in 2020 underwent a huge shock — and then, they bounced back. Andy McCullough at The Athletic tells the story.