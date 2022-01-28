Dodgers minor league managers Scott Hennessey, Austin Chubb stay in place for 2022

Minor league coaching staff and player development news has come only at a trickle so far this offseason. We’ve seen a few Dodgers coaches head to other organizations, but as of yet the team hasn’t yet announced the full slate of minor league staffs.

However, this week both High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa announced that their managers will return for 2022.

For the Drillers, that is Scott Hennessey, staying in the role he’s had since 2017. Under Hennessey, Tulsa reached the Texas League Championship Series three times, including winning the league championship in 2018.

“Tulsa is a great city with a rich baseball history, and the fans are always so supportive,” Hennessy said in a statement. “We should have a talented team again this season that will make for another exciting summer at ONEOK Field, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Prior to his managerial stint with the Drillers, Hennessey was a Dodgers amateur scout for 10 years.

Great Lakes will see Austin Chubb return for a second year as manager and his sixth year as a coach in the organization. Chubb, who turns 33 in April, was a catcher in the Nationals and Dodgers systems for four years (2012-15) before transitioning to coaching.

Chubb managed one of the Dodgers two Dominican Summer League teams in 2017 and 2018, then advanced to Rookie-level Ogden in 2019, and was set to manage High-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2020 before COVID-19 wiped out the minor league season. This will be his second year with the Loons.

While the MLB lockout continues, no players on 40-man rosters are allowed at team facilities. But there will still be minor league spring training, with teams preparing for seasons that start during the first week of April.

To that end, Triple-A Oklahoma City this week announced starting game times for its schedule, which begins on April 5 with a home series against Albuquerque. Double-A Tulsa announced 2022 start times earlier in January, with the Drillers schedule starting on April 8 in Wichita.

High-A Great Lakes also starts the season on April 8, at home against West Michigan. Low-A Rancho Cucamonga begins 2022 on the road, also on April 8, at Visalia.