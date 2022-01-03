On this date in Dodgers history

Let’s take another trip down memory lane. Early January isn’t the most popular time for transactions across baseball. But on today’s date in 2006, the Dodgers made one.

They signed free-agent pitcher Brett Tomko to a two-year contract worth just under $9 million. The deal was announced in December, but became official on Jan 3. 2006.

Tomko was a veteran starting pitcher, having pitched in the big leagues for nine seasons, including the previous two in San Fransisco.

“[Ned Colleti] gave me a chance in San Francisco, to come there, when I didn’t have a lot on the table,” Tomko said to ESPN. “Now it’s good to come to Los Angeles and be a part of what he’s trying to do.”

Tomko made 15 starts and appeared in 44 games with the Dodgers in 2006. He posted a 4.73 ERA, 4.59 FIP, 1.35 WHIP and 95 ERA+. In 112 1⁄ 3 innings of action he struck out 76 and issued 29 walks.

His first 15 outings were actually as a starting pitcher. He posted a 5.12 ERA and went 6-6 during the first two months of the season. An injury sidelined him for about five weeks and he returned as a reliever. His numbers were better, as he posted a 3.42 ERA and 3.42 FIP in his 29 relief appearances.

He struggled more in 2007, posting an ERA of 5.80 in 33 games. Nearly half his outings were starts, as he made 15. He was released by the Dodgers on August 31. Days later, Tomko signed a contract with the Padres.

Vintage game of the day

Brett Tomko started for the Dodgers against the Angels on May 20, 2006. In six innings, he allowed four runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and zero walks.

The Dodgers won the game, 8-4.

Box score