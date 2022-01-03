True Blue LA 2022 Dodgers prospect community rankings

With no major league news for a little bit, we have some time to focus on the minors, among other things. So let’s bring back the True Blue LA community prospect rankings.

But how exactly to do this is something I’ve been struggling with.

Ideally, I’d like these community rankings to reflect what the readers here, collectively, feel. Saying too much about one prospect might tilt the scales too heavily, but many folks, understandably, don’t have the time to follow the minors as closely as the major league side of things.

Of the main national prospect rankings, the Dodgers’ list for 2022 hasn’t yet been revealed. Such a list is likely coming soon at Baseball America, with the Dodgers one of only five teams not yet ranked. Baseball Prospectus has combed through 16 of 30 team prospect rankings so far. By picking our list now, this will be as close to a pure ranking as possible.

We’re going to start here by asking folks in the comments — and on Twitter — to list their top three Dodgers prospects, ranked in order. That’s a small enough list to hopefully get a decent number of responses. We will award three points for a number one prospect, two points for No. 2, and one point for each third-best prospect.

This should give us a good number of prospects in some order. I’m not sure how it will play out, but depending on the results, we might end up with a clear top five or six, and then we can figure out how to separate the rest after that with future votes. The hope is to come up with a community top 10, at least, and we plan to profile each player with their own post.

The only reference for now that I will provide is that on last year’s team lists, the latest of which ranged from preseason to midseason, the players to appear in the top 10 of all four of Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs, and MLB Pipeline are, in alphabetical order, Michael Busch, Diego Cartaya, Andre Jackson, Bobby Miller, and Miguel Vargas.

For now, all we need from you is your top three Dodgers prospects heading into 2022. For clarification, any player who still qualifies as a rookie counts as a prospect for our purposes. Please leave them in the comments below.

We will close the comments at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, January 7, so please get your rankings in by then. Thanks.