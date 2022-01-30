Dave Roberts to honor Jackie Robinson with Q&A session

Monday would have been Jackie Robinson’s 103rd birthday. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson crossing the color barrier.

To honor Robinson on his birthday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will participate in a Q&A session with Jackie’s son, David Robinson. The Q&A will take place in front of the Jackie Robinson statue in the Centerfield Plaza at Dodger Stadium.

Joining Roberts and Robinson will be approximately 60 softball and baseball players from John Muir High School Early College Magnet, Robinson’s alma mater.

Here’s a photo from last season on Jackie Robinson Day. Wearing No. 42, each member of the Dodgers team took a photo next to the statue.

