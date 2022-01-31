MLB: The Show 22 Cover Suggestions

Sony San Diego Studio plans to reveal the MLB The Show 22 cover athlete via a Times Square live stream from New York today at 8:35 a.m. PT.

If I were to guess, the player we can expect to grace the cover will be Shohei Ohtani. After one of the greatest seasons we’ve ever witnessed from a baseball player, it would make perfect sense for Ohtani to be the cover athlete. Again, that’s just my guess.

In case they decide to not go with Ohtani, I’ve rendered some potential cover ideas they can use. I apologize for my photoshop, I did the best I could.

“My G** D*** Closer Edition”

“Nice Game B**** Edition”

“Cody’s edition”

“The GOAT Edition”

Links