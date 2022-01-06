5 free agent contract predictions for potential Dodgers in 2022

The Dodgers have their eye on several of the top 10 free agents around the league. But how much would each of their contracts cost? R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports provided a helpful breakdown that could give some insight into what’s possible for L.A. Here’s the breakdown.

Carlos Correa : Anderson predicts a 10-year, $330 million deal for Correa, just ahead of the $325 million deal Corey Seager signed with the Rangers. Correa reportedly turned down a 10-year, 275 million contract from the Tigers.

: Anderson predicts a 10-year, $330 million deal for Correa, just ahead of the $325 million deal Corey Seager signed with the Rangers. Correa reportedly turned down a 10-year, 275 million contract from the Tigers. Freddie Freeman : Freeman is reportedly looking for a six-year, $180 million deal, a bit higher than the five years and $135 million the Braves offered. Anderson predicts a contract somewhere in the middle, around five years and $160 million.

: Freeman is reportedly looking for a six-year, $180 million deal, a bit higher than the five years and $135 million the Braves offered. Anderson predicts a contract somewhere in the middle, around five years and $160 million. Seiya Suzuki : The Dodgers have also been interested in Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, an international free agent whose salary is predicted to come in at around $64 million for four years.

: The Dodgers have also been interested in Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, an international free agent whose salary is predicted to come in at around $64 million for four years. Clayton Kershaw : Like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, Kershaw has an incredible career behind him so far but some risk of injury each season. But since he isn’t coming off of Tommy John surgery, like Verlander, Anderson puts the lefty’s salary in the middle at three years, $80 million.

: Like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, Kershaw has an incredible career behind him so far but some risk of injury each season. But since he isn’t coming off of Tommy John surgery, like Verlander, Anderson puts the lefty’s salary in the middle at three years, $80 million. Kenley Jansen: After the Angels signed closer Raisel Iglesias for $58 million and four years, Anderson predicts a four-year, $64 million deal for Jansen to account for the closer’s age and history.

