Dodgers links: Diego Cartaya, Jorbit Vivas, Justin Yurchak

Along with Baseball America’s top-10 Dodgers prospect list that was released on Friday, BA included the usual accompaniments, namely the projected 2025 lineup and the current best tools in the system.

Among the best tools are Diego Cartaya — BA’s top Dodgers prospect — as the best defensive catcher in the system, and Landon Knack having the best control among pitchers.

Also at Baseball America, Kyle Glaser chatted about the Dodgers top prospects, and among other things said 25-year-old first baseman Justin Yurchak, who hit .365/.443/.485 in 92 games between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa last season, is ranked in the team’s top 30 prospects. “He can hit, and that’ll get him to the majors,” Glaser said. “It’s just a question of what the impact is going to be when he gets there.”

At Baseball Prospectus, Trevor Andresen and Nathan Graham wrote up a handful of prospects after fall looks, with a couple of Dodgers prospects included.

Cartaya was one, with BP noting his special bat giving him a relatively high floor. “There aren’t many catchers capable of putting up 30 HR’s annually & the bat would play at 1B should he slide down the defensive spectrum,” said Baseball Prospectus.

The other was Jorbit Vivas, one of five Dodgers minor leaguers added to the 40-man roster in November. Vivas hit .312/.396/.496 with 14 home runs and 26 doubles between both Class-A levels, and won’t turn 21 until March. His time in the field was split almost evenly between third base and second base.

Says BP: “Vivas projects as a hit tool-driven regular w/ upside for more if he can tap into his power more consistently.”

