Dodgers notes: Jaime Jarrín’s celebration, Clayton Kershaw, Nick Frasso

On the day Dodgers broadcast Jaime Jarrín will be honored at Dodger Stadium during his final regular season series calling games after 64 years, here’s another story about the Hall of Famer.

Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times wrote about how Jarrín’s sense of duty, and his years of dignity and grace, paved the way for minorities to feel more comfortable and welcome in the press box.

From Hernández:

Jarrín maintained this grace through the years when many ballparks had only two radio booths — one for the home team’s English-language broadcast, the other for the away team’s — and forced him to call games while seated next to stadium loudspeakers or with obstructed views.

Jim Alexander at the Orange County Register wrote that Jarrín deserves a proper celebration.

“He absolutely deserves the grand sendoff, not just because of his Hall of Fame caliber work but, if this makes sense, because of his presence,” Alexander wrote. “Every room he enters is better because he has entered it, improved by his class and graciousness.”

Jarrin’s ceremony on Saturday starts at 5 p.m., and will be televised by SportsNet LA.

Links

Clayton Kershaw was interviewed in San Diego by Marty Caswell of San Diego Sports 760. He touched on many topics, including whether he’d play next year — just like Kershaw said to Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times a few weeks back and Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register this week, he said he plans to play in 2023 but reserves the right to change his mind — and how the Padres have improved as an opponent since Manny Machado signed with them.

Pitcher Nick Frasso, one of the two players acquired from the Blue Jays in the Mitch White trade in August, talked to David Laurila at FanGraphs about, among other things, elevating his fastball. Frasso had eye-popping strikeout numbers, including a 41.8-percent strikeout rate on the season through his time in High-A Great Lakes, though he struggled a bit in his first taste of Double-A, allowing seven runs in 11⅔ innings with Tulsa, with an 18.5-percent K rate and nearly as many walks (seven) and strikeouts (10).

Steven Goldman at Baseball Prospectus opined on Aaron Judge’s home run chase, and the tendency for some to dismiss the six individual seasons with more home runs. “For the sake of understanding history it is important that we try, however futile the exercise,” Goldman wrote. “Yet, comprehending context is not the same as dismissing their accomplishments.”