Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XV chat

With their playoff seeding secure and home field advantage throughout the postseason ensured, the last five games for the Dodgers are mostly academic, so the dance becomes trying to make sure the regulars stay fresh while also doing their best to make sure nobody gets hurt.

Justin Turner was originally in the lineup after missing the last three games, but was scratched. Chris Taylor was also in the lineup in left field, but was scratched with neck tightness. The progression of Dodgers cleanup hitters on Saturday went from Turner to Taylor before landing on Trayce Thompson.

Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger weren’t in the original lineup, but are now starting with Turner and Taylor out.

Michael Grove makes the last start of his rookie season, coming off his first major league win last Sunday vs. St. Louis. The Dodgers are 7-1 in games started by someone whose last name contains “grove” this season — 4-1 in Grove’s starts, and 3-0 against the Padres with Joe Musgrove on the mound.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers CF Daza RF Betts SS Iglesias SS Turner 3B McMahon (L) 1B Freeman (L) 1B Cron LF Thompson DH Rogers DH Vargas LF Bouchard C Barnes RF Grichuk CF Bellinger (L) C Díaz 3B Alberto 2B Trejo 2B Lux (L)

