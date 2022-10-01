 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

October 1: Dodgers 6, Rockies 4

LA’s 110 wins are tied with the 1909 Pirates for second-most in National League history

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers scored five runs in the final two innings on seven walks, three hits, and two sacrifice flies, rallying to beat the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT