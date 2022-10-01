October 1: Dodgers 6, Rockies 4

The Dodgers scored five runs in the final two innings on seven walks, three hits, and two sacrifice flies, rallying to beat the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
October 1
Dodgers provided free way to 110
The Dodgers walked six times in the seventh to tie the game, then scored two more runs in the eighth to beat the Rockies and win their 110th game of the season, the most by a National League team in 113 years.
October 1
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XV chat
The Dodgers battle the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview
The Dodgers host the Rockies for a six-game series to cap off the regular season, and the playoff roster begins to take shape.