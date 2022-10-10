Dodgers have their hands full with Padres

The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups.

That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the Padres seem to be turning a corner. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times breaks down nine reasons why the Dodgers, and Dodger fans, should be concerned about the team from down the I-5.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle the Dodgers are going to need to overcome in this series is San Diego’s starting pitching. Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove combine to form one of baseball’s strongest 1-2-3 combos at the top of a rotation. Because all three threw upwards of eighty pitches versus the Mets, they won’t be ready for Game 1. San Diego will give the ball to Mike Clevinger, who holds a 9.39 ERA in thirteen innings versus the Dodgers this season.

Juan Soto and Josh Hader, San Diego’s big trade deadline acquisitions who struggled down the stretch are starting to get it going. Juan Soto recorded back-to-back multi-hit games to close the Mets series and Josh Hader is back to being Josh Hader following his horrific start in San Diego.

