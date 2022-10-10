Eric Karros, Steve Sax & Walker Buehler will throw NLDS ceremonial first pitches

A trio of Dodgers will throw ceremonial first pitches before the first two games of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium, including one player currently on the team. Eric Karros and Steve Sax get the honors before Game 1 on Tuesday, and Walker Buehler will throw the first pitch before Wednesday’s Game 2.

Buehler in his career has been a postseason hero, with a 2.94 ERA in 15 starts. He’s started Game 1 five times and Game 3 five times. Wednesday will mark his first Game 2 appearance. It might even count, at least technically, as Buehler’s first time off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery as well as flexor tendon repair on August 23.

Karros also threw a ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the 2021 NLCS.