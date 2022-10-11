NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

The Dodgers open their 2022 postseason on Tuesday, with Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres.

Julio Urías will start for the Dodgers in the opener, his first career Game 1 start, and a worthy honor for the team’s best and most reliable pitcher in 2022. It was the right call.

The choice was between Urías and Clayton Kershaw, who will start Game 2.

“You could essentially flip a coin. They’re both aces in our eyes,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday. “Julio has been fantastic for us all year. Making the decision to go with him, we all felt good about it.”

Game 1 of the NLDS starts at 6:37 p.m. PT, with Game 2 starting at 5:37 p.m.

After the Padres started Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove in their three-game wild card series win over the Mets in New York, Mike Clevinger starts on the mound for San Diego in Game 1 of the NLDS. Clevinger allowed 14 runs in 13 innings in three games against Los Angeles during the regular season.

By virtue of winning the National League West and winning 111 games, the second-most wins in a season in NL history, the Dodgers claimed the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs and earned a bye into the NLDS, and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

The entire NLDS will be televised by FS1, with Adam Amin and AJ Pierzynski on the call, and Tom Verducci reporting.

Dodgers announcer Joe Davis, who sits in the No. 1 MLB announcing chair for Fox, is calling the Braves-Phillies NLDS. For Davis to call Dodgers games, the team would need to advance to the NLCS and/or World Series.

The Dodgers won 14 of 19 games against the Padres during the regular season, winning all six series.

“When you’ve got a team that you’ve been playing against for so long and they know how good we are, and we know they’re a really good team, so it’s just going to be a great series,” Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said Monday. “Good starting pitching on both sides. Good offenses. They’re hot, and we’ve been hot for seven months.”

Umpires

Here are the umpires for the Dodgers-Padres NLDS, along with their Game 1 assignments:

Home: Tripp Gibson

1B: Chris Segal

2B: Mark Carlson

3B: John Tumpane

LF: Lance Barksdale

RF: Scott Barry

Carlson is the crew chief.