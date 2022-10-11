Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

On The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, Eric and Jacob preview the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres.

First, we recap the wild card round, in which we each picked two winners. We paid special attention to how the Padres beat the Mets and what that might mean for the Dodgers in the NLDS, including San Diego’s lineup and how the pitching is likely to match up.

We recorded this about four hours before Julio Urías was named Game 1 starter, but assumed as much during the podcast.

Also on this episode, we pick all four Division Series winners, plus NLDS Dodger Stadium trivia and ballpark food.

