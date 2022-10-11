 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS

The battle of the National League West

By Eric Stephen, Jacob Burch, and Craig Minami
/ new
Dodgers, Padres, MLB, NLDS Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, Eric and Jacob preview the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres.

First, we recap the wild card round, in which we each picked two winners. We paid special attention to how the Padres beat the Mets and what that might mean for the Dodgers in the NLDS, including San Diego’s lineup and how the pitching is likely to match up.

We recorded this about four hours before Julio Urías was named Game 1 starter, but assumed as much during the podcast.

Also on this episode, we pick all four Division Series winners, plus NLDS Dodger Stadium trivia and ballpark food.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 1:00:18)

In This Stream

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

View all 9 stories

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...