Dodgers need to advance for Joe Davis to call their postseason games for Fox & FS1

The entirety of the Dodgers’ 2022 postseason run will be televised by Fox or FS1, beginning with the NLDS against the Padres. But for Dodgers fans looking to hear Joe Davis call their games this October, the team will need to advance past the NLDS.

Davis, who has called Dodgers games for SportsNet LA since 2016, was promoted to the No. 1 announcer for Fox this season, which includes all the jewel events like the All-Star Game and World Series, both firsts this year for Davis.

“If you had asked me when I was 10 or 11 years old, I probably would have told you at that point that the World Series was what I dreamt of doing,” Davis told True Blue LA in April.

But for now, Davis will call the Braves-Phillies NLDS along with John Smoltz and reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Dodgers vs. Padres will be called by Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, and reporter Tom Verducci. The entire series will be televised by FS1.

Here are the NLDS television crews, including games on Fox Deportes.

Game 1 of the NLDS starts at 6:37 p.m. PT. Julio Urías starts on the mound for the Dodgers.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, who underwent Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair on August 23, will work with Fox as part of its studio shows at points during the NLDS “for select NLDS matchups as pitching analysts.”

Should the Dodgers advance to the National League Championship Series, which would be their sixth in the last seven years, they will have Davis calling all of LA’s games the rest of the way.

The NLCS begins on Tuesday, October 18, with television coverage split between Fox and FS1. The World Series starts on Friday, October 28, and will be televised entirely by Fox.