Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series Game 1 viewing guide

If you are not able to make it to Chavez Ravine for Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday night, make sure you’re in front of a television.

Coverage begins on FS1 at 6 p.m. PST with MLB on FS1 Pregame. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. PST.

Game 1 marks the twentieth matchup between the Dodgers and Padres this season, with the Dodgers coming out on top in fourteen of the previous nineteen. Thanks to receiving a bye past the Wild Card Series, the Dodgers are well rested and hand the ball to their ace, Julio Urias.

Urias has been dominant all season long and if it weren't for Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, would most likely be taking home the NL Cy Young award. Since August 3, Urias has taken his game to another level. In eleven starts spanning a total of 65.1 innings, Julio holds a 1.24 ERA, batters are hitting just .186 against him and he’s given up a total of nine earned runs.

Three starts over that span came against the Padres. Here are Urias’ stat-lines in those starts.

9/3: 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts

9/10: 7 IP, 5 hits, 2 ER, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

9/28: 6 IP, 6 hits, 0 ER, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

The Dodgers won all three games, and have won seventeen of Urias’ last nineteen starts.

After being forced to use Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove versus the Mets, San Diego hands the ball to Mike Clevinger. To say Clevinger struggled against the Dodgers this year would be an understatement.

In three appearances versus LA, Clevinger threw thirteen innings, allowing fourteen earned runs, sixteen hits and five home runs. Hopefully the trend continues in Game 1.

As always, AM 570 has the local radio broadcast.

NLDS Game 1 info