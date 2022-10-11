NLDS umpires for Dodgers vs. Padres

The umpiring crew for the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres is a mix of experience and fresh faces, in terms of postseason experience.

Mark Carlson is the crew chief for the series, working his 16th postseason assignment. He worked two World Series, including Dodgers-Rays in 2020, and called the Dodgers-Cardinals NLCS in 2013.

Carlson also worked the 2021 NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves along with Lance Barksdale and Tripp Gibson, who are also on this NLDS crew. Barskdale is working his 13th postseason series, and Gibson his seventh.

Scott Barry is working his fourth postseason series, which includes the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS in 2018. John Tumpane, who was promoted to full-time in July 2016, is working his sixth postseason series.

Chris Segal was hired as a full-time umpire in 2020, and worked the Dodgers-Cardinals wild card game in 2021.

Gibson is behind the plate for Game 1. He was the home plate umpire for one Julio Urías start this season, a 7-2 win over the Giants on September 17. Gibson was behind the plate for one Mike Clevinger start this season as well, a 13-6 Padres win at Coors Field on September 25.

Here are the umpire assignments for Game 1

Home plate: Gibson

First base: Segal

Second base: Carlson

Third base: Tumpane

Left field: Barksdale

Right field: Barry

Segal will work behind the plate in Game 2, Carlson in Game 3, Tumpane in Game 4, and Barksdale in Game 5, the latter two games if necessary.

Stationed in New York, the replay officials for all four Division Series are Ramon De Jesus, Mike Estabrook, Gabe Morales and Bill Welke.