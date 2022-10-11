NLDS game times set for remainder of Dodgers-Padres

Start times for the remainder of the Division Series round were announced by Major League Baseball on Tuesday. The Dodgers and Padres, after occupying the latest slot on the television schedule for the first two games at Dodger Stadium, will continue to play under the lights throughout the series.

Here are the start times for the entire Dodgers-Padres NLDS:

Game 1: Tuesday, 6:37 p.m. PT

Game 2: Wednesday, 5:37 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, 5:37 p.m.

Game 4*: Saturday, 6:37 p.m.

Game 5*: Sunday, 6:07 p.m.

*if necessary

If by some chance the Yankees-Guardians ALDS series ends in a sweep, and the Dodgers and Padres go the distance, Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday would shift to a 5:37 p.m. PT start time.

All four Division Series start on Tuesday, but with the American League taking Wednesday off, there will be three straight days of two MLB games. On Saturday, both ALDS will play Games 3, and if necessary, the NLDS will be on Game 4. Similarly, Sunday presents a potential four-game day.

The Dodgers and Padres occupy the latest start time of every day they play for all five games of the NLDS.

The entire Dodgers-Padres NLDS will be televised by FS1, with Adam Amin calling play-by-play alongside analyst AJ Pierzynski, with reporter Tom Verducci also on the broadcast.