Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat

The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate.

There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander would get the ball to start the series, but in the end, Dave Roberts went with the safe choice, and the right choice in Julio Urías, coming off a masterful season that should see him finish in the top 3 for the NL Cy Young Award.

