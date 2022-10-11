 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat

The Dodgers look to start off the postseason on the right foot

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: OCT 11 NLDS Padres at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate.

There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander would get the ball to start the series, but in the end, Dave Roberts went with the safe choice, and the right choice in Julio Urías, coming off a masterful season that should see him finish in the top 3 for the NL Cy Young Award.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

NLDS Game 1 info

  • Teams: Dodgers (111-51) vs. Padres (89-73)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Mike Clevinger
  • Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 6:37 p.m.
  • TV: FS1

