Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat

The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate.
There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander would get the ball to start the series, but in the end, Dave Roberts went with the safe choice, and the right choice in Julio Urías, coming off a masterful season that should see him finish in the top 3 for the NL Cy Young Award.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers NLDS Game 1 lineup vs. Padres: pic.twitter.com/FGCqupYTMV— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 11, 2022
Lining up for Game 1. #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/GzV6ar6mBf— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 11, 2022
NLDS Game 1 info
- Teams: Dodgers (111-51) vs. Padres (89-73)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Mike Clevinger
- Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- Time: 6:37 p.m.
- TV: FS1
Loading comments...