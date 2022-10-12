The Dodgers and Padres are back at it for Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Game 1 went to the Dodgers, 5-3 victors over the Padres on Tuesday night, giving Los Angeles a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles in Game 2, making his 31st career postseason start. None of those came last year, when the left-hander injured his elbow and missed all of October. Now, Kershaw is healthy, posting a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts during the regular season, including 1.54 in his last seven starts after missing time with back soreness.

“There’s nothing better than having a healthy Clayton Kershaw taking the ball for you,” third baseman Justin Turner said Tuesday. “He is one of the best I’ve ever seen, I’ve ever played with.”

Yu Darvish starts for the Padres, five days after he shut down the Mets, allowing only one run over seven innings in the first game of the wild card series in New York.

FS1 will televise the entire NLDS, with Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, and Tom Verducci on the call. Game 2 starts at 5:37 p.m.

Fox Deportes will have the Spanish-language television broadcast, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar González.

On the radio side, Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville are calling the series nationally for ESPN Radio. Locally, Charley Steiner and Rick Monday have the Dodgers call for AM 570.

Walker Buehler will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, seven weeks after Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair.

“Walker needs the center of attention at all cost, so he found it,” Kershaw quipped on Tuesday. “He has obviously pitched some huge games for us. Won a lot of huge postseason games for us, so we’re going to miss him. I think it’s great that we’re letting him be a part of it, and I hope he gets the standing ovation he deserves.”

NLDS Game 2 info

Series: Dodgers lead, 1-0

Time: 5:37 p.m. PT

Starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Yu Darvish

TV: FS1 (Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Tom Verducci)