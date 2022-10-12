 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers utilized their advantage in Game 1

How things played out to beat the Padres

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-3 during Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the highlights of the Dodgers’ win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

There was the pomp and circumstance of the pregame ceremonies, the rosters getting set before the game, and everyone wondering how the Dodgers would fare after five days off.

The offense showed up early, and those five early runs proved to be enough, thanks in large part to two extra-base hits each by Trea Turner and Will Smith. Julio Urías was great early but faltered in the fifth, leaving the bullpen to secure the final 12 innings.

Dodgers relievers were up to the task.

Now the Dodgers lead 1-0 and face a new challenge with the Padres able to reset their rotation, with Yu Darvish starting Game 2 opposite Clayton Kershaw.

