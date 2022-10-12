Dodgers utilized their advantage in Game 1

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the highlights of the Dodgers’ win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

There was the pomp and circumstance of the pregame ceremonies, the rosters getting set before the game, and everyone wondering how the Dodgers would fare after five days off.

The offense showed up early, and those five early runs proved to be enough, thanks in large part to two extra-base hits each by Trea Turner and Will Smith. Julio Urías was great early but faltered in the fifth, leaving the bullpen to secure the final 12 innings.

Dodgers relievers were up to the task.

Now the Dodgers lead 1-0 and face a new challenge with the Padres able to reset their rotation, with Yu Darvish starting Game 2 opposite Clayton Kershaw.

