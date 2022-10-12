NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

The Dodgers and Padres battle in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles won Game 1 on Tuesday night, 5-3 behind early offense and four scoreless innings from the bullpen. It marked the 15th win for the Dodgers in 20 games against the Padres this season.

Podcast: Dodgers utilized their advantage in Game 1

Game 2 brings an incredible pitching matchup, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers facing old friend Yu Darvish for the Padres. Since returning from the injured list on September 1, Kershaw has a 1.54 ERA in seven starts. Darvish has lasted at least six innings in each of his last 24 starts, including seven strong frames in Game 1 of the wild card series, beating the Mets in New York.

Kershaw is making his 31st postseason start for the Dodgers.

Game 2 starts at 5;37 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than Game 1. FS1 is televising the NLDS, with Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, and Tom Verducci on the call.

Lineups

The Dodgers are sticking with the same starting lineup in Game 2 as they had in Game 1. That means Will Smith catching Kershaw for the 10th time in 23 starts this season.

Dodgers

Mookie Betts RF

Trea Turner SS

Freddie Freeman 1B

Will Smith C

Max Muncy 3B

Justin Turner DH

Gavin Lux 2B

Trayce Thompson LF

Cody Bellinger CF

The Padres made a slight tweak, moving shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to the leadoff spot, swapping spots with leftfielder Jurickson Profar, who bats seventh on Wednesday.

Game time

Come join us in the game thread to discuss the Game 2 between the Dodgers and Padres.

First inning

Both teams traded solo home runs in the first. Manny Machado took Clayton Kershaw deep with two outs in the top of the inning, and Freddie Freeman went over the wall in center off Yu Darvish. Both home runs were hit with two outs.

Freddie for the tie! pic.twitter.com/kkfOt20w1i — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 13, 2022

Dodgers 1, Padres 1.

Second inning

Max Muncy hit a slider over the right field wall, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the night, 2-1.