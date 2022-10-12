Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 2 chat

The Dodgers are back at it, taking on the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS. With a win, the Dodgers will take a commanding 2-0 series lead, needing only one more victory to advance to their third straight NLCS.
After being inconsideration to start Game 1, Clayton Kershaw gets the Game 2 start for the Dodgers. The hitting lineup is the exact same that it was in Game 1 with Trayce Thompson getting the start in left field. Yu Darvish gets the ball for the Padres looking to even the series at 1-1.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers NLDS Game 2 lineup vs. Padres: pic.twitter.com/xZX96sTDQs— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 12, 2022
Game 2. Time to bounce back. #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/EHOvTrlRqj— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 12, 2022
NLDS Game 2 info
- Teams: Dodgers (111-51) vs. Padres (89-73)
- Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Yu Darvish
- Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- Time: 5:37 p.m.
- TV: FS1
