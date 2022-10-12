 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 2 chat

Dodgers can take a commanding 2-0 series lead with a win.

By Jake Dicker
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers are back at it, taking on the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS. With a win, the Dodgers will take a commanding 2-0 series lead, needing only one more victory to advance to their third straight NLCS.

After being inconsideration to start Game 1, Clayton Kershaw gets the Game 2 start for the Dodgers. The hitting lineup is the exact same that it was in Game 1 with Trayce Thompson getting the start in left field. Yu Darvish gets the ball for the Padres looking to even the series at 1-1.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

NLDS Game 2 info

  • Teams: Dodgers (111-51) vs. Padres (89-73)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Yu Darvish
  • Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 5:37 p.m.
  • TV: FS1

