Dodgers and Padres... rivals? Not just yet

When you think of rivals, more specifically, division rivals, you think of the Yankees and the Red Sox, the Cardinals and the Cubs, and the Dodgers and the Giants. Do you think about the Dodgers and Padres?

Up to this point, most people would answer no. However, with the Padres taking Game 2 of the NLDS and putting pressure on the Dodgers, Jim Alexander of the Orange County Register writes about how this may just be the start to a new west coast rivalry.

Typically, rivalries are two-sided. It is no secret that the Dodgers have been somewhat of a “big brother” to the Padres over the last twenty-plus years. In the regular season this year, the Dodgers went 14-5 against San Diego and packed Petco Park every single time the Dodgers traveled south, so much so that the Padres organization has put restrictions on who can buy tickets for the upcoming games and who can’t. News flash, if you’re from Los Angeles County, you can’t.

But as Alexander writes, one dramatic playoff series can change everything. It’s now on the Dodgers to remind San Diego who runs the show in Southern California.

Read Alexander’s complete article here.

Dodgers Links

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN breaks down how Roberts managed his bullpen in Game 1 and what is says about his plan moving forward.

The 2022 Dodgers won 111 games. How did they do it, and what makes this team different? Zach Kram of The Ringer digs into the numbers and breaks it all down.

The Dodger organization is far more than what you see on the field. One of the most important parts of any game day experience are the people working the concessions, who just ratified a new contract including a $10-per-hour raise, writes Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.