Play of the week: Gavin Lux, Trea Turner turn two

It’s been a short week so far, but that hasn’t stopped the Dodgers from turning in some defensive gems.

By Samantha Carleton
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers may be making this series a little more exciting than necessary when it comes to the score, but on defense, it’s been just right.

Gavin Lux and Trea Turner saved a couple of runs — and possibly the game — on Tuesday against the Padres. With the tying runs on and one out in the sixth inning, Lux snagged a ball off of Wil Myers’ bat near second base and popped it to Turner with a little bit of a spin in his step. Turner fired the ball over to Freddie Freeman at first for the second out of the double play.

The bang-bang play ended the inning, and the Dodgers went on to win the game.

Honorable Mention

Brusdar Graterol got in on the run-saving action last night with a sixth-inning highlight of his own. He hustled to scoop up a bunt by Trent Grisham, then flung it to Will Smith at home plate for the second out of the inning. We always love to see a pitcher making moves.

