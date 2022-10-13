The Dodgers may be making this series a little more exciting than necessary when it comes to the score, but on defense, it’s been just right.

Gavin Lux and Trea Turner saved a couple of runs — and possibly the game — on Tuesday against the Padres. With the tying runs on and one out in the sixth inning, Lux snagged a ball off of Wil Myers’ bat near second base and popped it to Turner with a little bit of a spin in his step. Turner fired the ball over to Freddie Freeman at first for the second out of the double play.

The bang-bang play ended the inning, and the Dodgers went on to win the game.

This was quite the double play started by Gavin Lux and turned by Trea Turner. Dodgers still up 5-3. pic.twitter.com/kmwu1TivZg — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) October 12, 2022

Honorable Mention

Brusdar Graterol got in on the run-saving action last night with a sixth-inning highlight of his own. He hustled to scoop up a bunt by Trent Grisham, then flung it to Will Smith at home plate for the second out of the inning. We always love to see a pitcher making moves.